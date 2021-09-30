Tommy Kirk, Old Yeller And The Shaggy Dog Star, Has Died At 79

Tommy Kirk's story has many of the same tragic undertones as many other child actors. His early success as a contract player for Disney was cut short after arguably his peak of success as the title character in 1964's "The Misadventures of Merlin Jones," opposite the Skippy peanut butter lady herself, Annette Funicello. When Kirk's homosexuality was discovered by the famously conservative (at that time) studio, he was personally fired by Disney himself in 1963, but the first "Merlin Jones" outing was so successful that Disney invited him back one more time as the genius college student for an equally successful sequel titled "The Monkey's Uncle" in 1965.

Kirk and Funicello both decamped for American International Pictures where they made a string of bikini beach party movies, with Kirk featured in "Pajama Party" and "The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini." Despite a slate of similar pictures all lined up, AIP dropped Kirk after an embarrassing drug arrest. From then on he took on mostly B-movies for disreputable directors like Al Adamson ("Blood of Ghastly Horror") or Larry Buchanan ("Mars Needs Women"), before publicly coming out and leaving the business altogether in the mid-70's.

In 1993 Kirk explained his downfall to Filmfax Magazine:

"I was drinking, taking pills, and smoking grass. In fact, I was pretty wild. I came into a whole lot of money, but I threw a lot of parties and spent it all. I wound up completely broke. I had no self-discipline and I almost died of a drug overdose a couple of times. It's a miracle that I'm still around. All of that didn't help the situation. Nobody would touch me; I was considered box-office poison."

By the 90's Kirk was clean, sober and running a carpet cleaning business before retiring, although he would make occasional appearances in B-movies by the likes of Fred Olen Ray or at conventions like D23.