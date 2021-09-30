Wolf Trailer: George MacKay Is Hungry Like The Wolf

The story for "Wolf" sounds kind of like a reverse version of Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Lobster," where people were turned into animals if they couldn't find love. In "Wolf," Jacob eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf. His family doesn't approve, so they send him to a special clinic for people with similar animalistic tendencies. He and the other animal-bound individuals are subjected to radical attempts at curing their condition, which may or may not do anything. It's there he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Depp), and their friendship becomes a serious case of infatuation. There's just one problem: wolves and wildcats aren't exactly compatible. Will Jacob renounce his wild self for love?

In addition to MacKay and Depp, "Wolf" features "The World's End" star Paddy Considine and "Woman on the Verge" star Eileen Walsh. "Wolf" was written and directed by Biancheri, who previously made the romantic nightclub drama "Nocturnal." It was produced by Jessie Fisk and Jane Doolan. "Wolf" was the first independent film supported by Screen Ireland to shoot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the official synopsis for "Wolf":