Rahul Kohli Gained 30lbs For Midnight Mass By Following The 'Eat Crap' Diet

Pandemic shutdowns led to a delay in filming "Midnight Mass," which came after the sets were constructed and the actors had arrived, ready to shoot. Not knowing when filming would resume, Kohli realized he would have to keep the weight on indefinitely. This was obviously a bad decision, healthwise — confirmed when he began waking up in the middle of the night with heartburn and stomach problems. Luckily, since nothing had been filmed, there was still a chance to change the look of the character. In an interview with Thrillist, he explained:

"I ended up texting Mike around July with a picture of Joel, [the main character] from The Last of Us. And I said, 'What do you think about the Sheriff looking like this, instead?' And Mike immediately was like, 'Fuck yeah! That's the look. That's the one.' We did the look and I had to lose the weight."

Kohli ended up losing the 30lbs of fat he'd gained on the "eat crap" diet, only to regain it in the form of muscle with help from a team of trainers in Vancouver — just in time for filming on "Midnight Mass" to finally begin.

Aside from "The Last of Us," Kohli did plenty more research to prepare for the role. He watched Spaghetti Westerns, rewatched "Deadwood," and put plenty of thought into the mannerisms and details of a small town sheriff. Above all, he hoped Hassan would feel familiar. In his own words, Kohli "wanted to make sure that the audience saw the silhouette of the sheriff and thought of everything they've seen before." This was in large part because, despite the outline of him, Sheriff Hassan is distinct from a John Wayne stand-in. As Kohli told Men's Health:

"The Sheriff role in cinema, and TV, for many years is one of the most iconic American heroes, and it has existed for years. And [Flanagan] had taken America's greatest hero in cinema, and cast a man who has the physicality, or at least the look, of America's greatest villain post 9/11: the bearded brown man."

So he tapped into the spirit of the cliché Hollywood character and updated him. "Midnight Mass" reimagines the quintessential American hero as a Muslim man, defending the Qur'an and performing salat (the Muslim daily prayer), all while trying his best to protect the residents of Crockett Island