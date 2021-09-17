Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem Will Star Mandy Patinkin As The World's Greatest Detective
Fresh on the heels of the second season renewal of the comedy-mystery "Only Murders in the Building," Hulu has greenlit the pilot for another murder mystery show, this time emphasizing the drama. Given the working title "Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem," the show is set to star national treasure Mandy Patinkin ("The Princess Bride," "Homeland").
Any day that keeps Mandy Patinkin booked and busy is a good day.
What's Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem About?
According to the news broken today by Deadline:
The series asks the question: How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something ... but is one of them a killer? That's what the World's Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée aim to discover.
Mandy Patinkin as a detective on a boat trying to solve a rich people murder at sea? Where do I sign up? There are few things that can bring greater joy to the world than someone as wholesome and talented as Mandy Patinkin not giving a rat's ass about the power and money of rich people on a boat when he's got a murder mystery to solve.
The Cast and Crew of Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem
Mandy Patinkin will be joined by Violett Beane ("The Flash") as his protégée. Here's hoping there's some Benoit Blanc and Marta Cabrera energy à la "Knives Out" from this duo. Also announced for the pilot are Lauren Patten ("Jagged Little Pill") Hugo Diego Garcia ("Entitas"), Angela Zhou ("Hell on Wheels") and Rahul Kohli ("iZombie").
The pilot is set to be written by "Stumptown" duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and to be directed by Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man"). Weiss and McAdams will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Webb directs the pilot and executive produces with Mark Martin for his Black Lamb productions through his overall deal at ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.
As the show was just greenlit, there hasn't been word yet on when we can expect to see "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" debut on Hulu or when production is anticipated to begin. However, if you are in desperate need of quality Mandy Patinkin content before the new show drops, you should absolutely be following Patinkin and his wife on TikTok under the expertly named handle @Patinktok. You truly haven't lived until you've watched Mandy Patinkin pitch himself for future "Mission: Impossible" movies from his kitchen table.