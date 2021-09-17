Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem Will Star Mandy Patinkin As The World's Greatest Detective

Mandy Patinkin will be joined by Violett Beane ("The Flash") as his protégée. Here's hoping there's some Benoit Blanc and Marta Cabrera energy à la "Knives Out" from this duo. Also announced for the pilot are Lauren Patten ("Jagged Little Pill") Hugo Diego Garcia ("Entitas"), Angela Zhou ("Hell on Wheels") and Rahul Kohli ("iZombie").

The pilot is set to be written by "Stumptown" duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and to be directed by Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man"). Weiss and McAdams will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Webb directs the pilot and executive produces with Mark Martin for his Black Lamb productions through his overall deal at ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

As the show was just greenlit, there hasn't been word yet on when we can expect to see "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" debut on Hulu or when production is anticipated to begin. However, if you are in desperate need of quality Mandy Patinkin content before the new show drops, you should absolutely be following Patinkin and his wife on TikTok under the expertly named handle @Patinktok. You truly haven't lived until you've watched Mandy Patinkin pitch himself for future "Mission: Impossible" movies from his kitchen table.