Midnight Mass Director Reveals The Personal Origin Of The Show

Mike Flanagan terrifies us with the personal. His jump scares are memorable and his imagery searing, but the most affecting aspect of his work is their distinct, heart-wrenching quality. Everything from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" to "Oculus" takes time to dig into intimate fears and emotional truths, always hitting the stride of terror in quiet, personal moments. It's for this very reason that "Midnight Mass" is Flanagan's most haunting work yet — it's the most personal of them all. And because leaves so much to unpack, Mike Flanagan took some time to discuss the personal origins behind the show's creation, in a guest essay for Bloody Disgusting.

Released this past weekend, "Midnight Mass" is garnering plenty of buzz. If you've been too terrified to give it a whirl, we have plenty of reasons for why it's worth a binge, and a review encouraging you to give Flanagan your full attention. If you've already survived the trip to Crockett Island, our spoiler review unpacks the twists and turns of "Midnight Mass," but whether you've seen the season or not, Flanagan's essay is well worth a read.

Much like his approach to "Midnight Mass," Mike Flanagan is brutally open in "The Deeply Personal Horror of 'Midnight Mass.'" It's what the series demands, coming from a place so emotionally raw, so obsessed with life's unanswerable questions and humanity's darkest fears. The series unpacks more than can be listed, with monologues of life and death sure to linger on the brain for days to come.

So while you're dissecting the many meanings of the series, it might help to trace it back to its beginnings, as Flanagan details the journey of "Midnight Mass" from inception to the screen. Read through to the end to understand its deep connections to Flanagan's own life.