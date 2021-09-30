Marvel's What If...? Episode 8 Appears To Enter The Star Wars Universe

During the climactic moments of "What If...Ultron Won?," the villainous Ultron/Vision suddenly finds himself able to see outside of his own universe, becoming aware of the alternate universes that make up the Marvel multiverse. That includes being able to see The Watcher, whom he sees as the next powerful being that he needs to destroy. The two get into an intense battle, where The Watcher holds his own much more than we thought. And this is where we appear to quickly veer into the "Star Wars" universe.

The fight between The Watcher and Vision/Ultron becomes so heated that as they fight through the cosmos, they suddenly start smashing through several different universes, literally shattering the invisible walls that separate them. It's during this sequence that it looks like the conflict flies through a familiar location that we've seen in the "Star Wars" movies. Check it out (via Inverse):

Marvel Studios

Does that place look familiar? The lava-covered landscape with the industrial spires? I think we might have seen a certain Jedi Master comes to blows with his former apprentice after he turned to the dark side of the Force here, in a movie called "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." Yes, it would appear that this is the planet Mustafar that The Watcher and Ultron/Vision briefly fight their way through. If you need any more convincing, check out the photo of Mustafar below from the "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" VR experience.