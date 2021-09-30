Shang-Chi Director Breaks Down The Action-Packed Bus Fight

If you have 20 minutes to spare, you can embark on a video journey with director Destin Daniel Cretton as he breaks down the bus fight in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

2021 has actually been a big year for bus fights in action movies. First, there was the rough-and-tumble brawl in "Nobody," which saw Bob Odenkirk throwing down with a gang of unruly bus passengers (without super powers). Then, there was the fight in "Shang-Chi," which upped the ante by pitting Simu Liu against a supervillain named Razor Fist and other assorted assassins aboard a bus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The crazies really come out when you're riding public transportation. With all due respect to Odenkirk and his character, Hutch, Shang-Chi would probably knock him into next week, or just out the bus window, as we saw in "Nobody."

Speaking of time measurements, here comes that 20-minute video, courtesy of Vanity Fair and its "Notes on a Scene" YouTube series. In it, Cretton walks you through the anatomy of a bus fight in a Marvel movie.

The video shows you how much thought can go into a single movie scene. Cretton, who has a background in dramas like "Short Term 12" and "Just Mercy," has discussed how "Shang-Chi" is more a journey of self-discovery than a superhero movie. Here he talks, among other things, about maintaining emotional beats between characters even in the midst of an action-packed fight.