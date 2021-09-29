The Best Movies Coming To The Criterion Channel In October 2021

"Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make!" Criterion is bringing grotesqueries and chills to your watchlist in time for Halloween!

This October, the streaming service calls back to the early howls of horror cinema with a studio that churned out classic tales that would be told again and again and influence a genre for the next century and beyond. For those who have seen the Universal monster staples, perhaps something that hits closer to home is what gets your ghost. Criterion also boasts a robust True Crime section for your viewing pleasure, and the meek and mild can stick with non-scary spotlight collections on Kirk Douglas, Cicely Tyson, and Curtis Mayfield, among other industry luminaries.

Horror-heads can enjoy the original icons of gothic horror with a handful of films that signal the horror genre's penchant for pushing taboo, including the eyebrow-raising Spanish-language version of Tod Browning's "Dracula" (1931), "The Mummy" (1932), "The Invisible Man" (1933), "The Black Cat" (1934), "Bride of Frankenstein" (1935), "The Raven" (1935), "The Wolf Man" (1941), and "Creature from the Black Lagoon" (1954).

Not sure where to start? To narrow down your choices, here are five of the best movies coming to Criterion this October.