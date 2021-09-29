You Can Spend The Night In The House From Scream This Halloween

The call is coming from inside the house ... and now you'll have a chance to spend the night there, too!

Just like countless seemingly immortal slasher villains, the beloved homage-heavy horror series "Scream" is coming back for more with a fifth entry. To mark the occasion, Airbnb, Paramount, and Spyglass Media have all joined forces to provide fans with an unforgettable experience: an overnight stay at the California home of Stu Macher, played by Matthew Lillard in the original film. From telltale knife marks left on the walls by the relentless Ghostface to a perfect recreation of the oh-so-'90s landline phone that plays such an unexpectedly integral role throughout the movie, authenticity is the name of the game here for diehard "Scream" fans.

You can find all the details of the event below ... if you dare.