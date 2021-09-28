Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Teaser Reveals October Premiere

Don't get too excited, but the eleventh season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is returning to HBO on October 24, 2021 at the very specific time of 10:40 P.M. Eastern and Pacific.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy is coming for us once again, and while the teaser doesn't give us any specifics, it does promise that what we love about the show, specifically Larry David being, well Larry David, will stay the same.

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are," David said previously in a statement announcing that HBO had greenlit another season of the show. "One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

HBO didn't cancel the show, and in fact has put together a short teaser to commemorate the news of the series' return date. Check out the teaser below, which gives homage to "2001: A Space Odyssey" as well as the impressive roundness of David's head.