Encanto Trailer: Disney's Next Musical Heads To A Magical South America

Walt Disney Animation has another musical coming our way, this one with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda no less. I'm talking about "Encanto," a story about a magical family and the one child, Mirabel, who has no powers.

Here's the film's official synopsis, which gives us a more of a taste of what the movie will be about:

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

While we got a teaser video for the film in July, we haven't had a full-fledged trailer to get us amped up for the movie's premiere this Thanksgiving season. Check out the full trailer below to see what magical exploits Mirabel gets herself into.