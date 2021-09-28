The Evil Dead Groovy Collection Coming To 4K Blu-Ray This November, So Fire Up Your Chainsaw

"The Evil Dead Groovy Collection" will feature the original two "Evil Dead" films, as well as the three-season "Ash vs Evil Dead" on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital. The box set, which you can see an image of above, will arrive on November 16, 2021. Here's some more info:

Horror fans, return to that iconic cabin in the woods, then travel decades beyond it, with this Evil Dead Groovy Collection. Wisecracking ladies' man Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is reborn as a slayer of Deadites in The Evil Dead (4K + Blu-ray™) after a vacation in the country is ruined by the reading of an ancient demon-summoning text. In Evil Dead II (4K + Blu-ray™), a chainsaw-armed Ash is pushed to the brink of madness by unhinged evil yet again, while "Ash vs Evil Dead" (Blu-ray™) follows an older, grayer Ash over three wild seasons as he reckons with his bloody past in the face of a Deadite plague. Includes The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD, with over three hours of features revisiting the film's cast, crew, and undying legacy.

Again: "Army of Darkness" won't be included here due to rights issues. But there are multiple "Army of Darkness" home media releases out there, and while there doesn't seem to be a 4K disc just yet, I'm sure one is right around the corner, but don't quote me on that. For now, let's look at some special features, shall we?