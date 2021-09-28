James McAvoy Would Love To Play A Young Captain Picard

While McAvoy may think he's getting too old to play young Jean-Luc, it's something fans would probably clamor to see. And besides, we live in a bold new world of remakes and reboots. McAvoy mused:

"I mean, I remember when they made 'Lord of the Rings,' the first time. You have to say the first time, because Amazon is doing it again. I remember me and my mate, Ross, just sitting in a pub and just being like, What's the point of becoming an actor? They've already made the best story ever written. And so there was that out the window. But then, now we live in the land of remakes, so there's always a chance. There's always a chance that you're going to get on a show. But the only one that comes to mind is Star Trek, I think. I've always loved it. Always."

McAvoy knows that he's the right man for the job, but maybe that's part of the problem. He already played a younger version of Stewart, and even shared the screen with him in "X-Men: Days of Future Past." Who knows, maybe Stewart could bump into his younger self on the next season of the "Picard" series.

"I've successfully been Patrick, actually, and balded up, although maybe again, the young Jean-Luc wouldn't be bald. But yeah, no, maybe I'm overqualified for it, though," he said. "That's the other thing. Do you know what I mean? It's too easy, it's too obvious a choice. So maybe that turns people off from it."