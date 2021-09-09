Picard Season 2 Trailer: Our Captain Travels Through Time, Season 3 Confirmed

I'll confess that I'm not much of a "Star Trek" guy. I've seen some of the movies, and enjoyed them for the most part. But I never really got into any of the many shows, so I am a bit of an agnostic when it comes to "Picard." But I love Patrick Stewart (doesn't everybody?), and I'm happy that he gets to return to this character and have some fun. Season 2 of "Picard" looks to throw some time travel into the mix, which gives the whole thing a "Doctor Who"-ish vibe, which is pretty appropriate.

In addition to Patrick Stewart (and John de Lancie), "Picard" season 2 also features Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. Whoopi Goldberg's "Trek" character Guinan will also appear at some point. Michael Chabon wrote two episodes of the season, and Jonathan Frakes returns as a director. Lea Thompson and Michael Weaver also direct. "Star Trek: Picard" season 2 will arrive on Paramount+ sometime in February 2022.