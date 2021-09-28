A Surprisingly Wholesome Conversation With The Minds Behind A24's Lamb [Fantastic Fest]

So I guess I want to start from your perspective here, Noomi. What did this look like when pitched to you?

Noomi Rapace: I can tell you exactly what happened. [Valdimar and producer Hrönn Kristinsdóttir] came to London, to my house, with his visual book. It was different paintings, photographs, drawings. It was really disturbing and beautiful at the same time. There was a book of collected poems by Sjón, the writer. And the script, and he gave it to me and it was very tender and sweet, but he didn't say much, and I went out in my backyard and had a cigarette and left me with that. And I was like, "Okay." And then I started looking through it and I was hooked and I just said straight away, "I've been waiting for this my whole life and I'm doing it."

Valdimar, there's definitely a fable, a fairy tale atmosphere to "Lamb." In your head, was there a more complex version that you chopped down to make this as simple and straightforward as possible?

Valdimar Jóhannsson: Me and Sjón, we just decided it should be just a very classical story with this one surrealist element. That was the plan. We thought it was ... It is a very classical story, but it took us time to work on a script. We started, I think, in 2009 and we worked on this ... I think after five years, we did the treatment. And then after that, Sjón took over and wrote the script, and then we had all the story. We knew it so well, but it took him a really short time to write the script.

Did you imagine this lamb child, Ada, first? How did you approach her as being the central image of your film?

Valdimar Jóhannsson: I had made a sketchbook.

Noomi Rapace: She was in there.

Valdimar Jóhannsson: Yeah.

Noomi Rapace: You were very visual. We're talking about what we could do next, then it feels like you very much start from an image and you ... We've been looking at paintings and drawings and you're very–

Valdimar Jóhannsson: Somehow–

Noomi Rapace: It's not a psychological process. It's more an emotional and visual [one].

Valdimar Jóhannsson: It's basically ... I think it's almost easier for me to find some image and start from there. I always have to see something. Because me and Sjon, in the beginning, we're always sending each other something that we should do as a scene that could be a painting or something. We're always trying to fit these visuals in the story somehow. The plan was to make a visual poem.