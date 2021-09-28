The Morning Watch: Making Of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Never Been Kissed Meets Dear Evan Hansen & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, go behind the scenes of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to see how the three-dimensional "Looney Tunes" and the Goon Squad were brought to life. Plus, see the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" interviewed by Drew Barrymore in character as Josie Gellar from "Never Been Kissed." And finally, see what happens when "King Richard" star Will Smith goes undercover as himself on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and more.
Making of Space Jam: A New Legacy
First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has been providing a look behind the scenes at the making of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" with a series of featurettes. In this edition, the focus is on some of the film's visual effects, including how the "Looney Tunes" were brought into a 3D world with new textures and the extensive work done in motion-capture to bring the Goon Squad into the server-verse with real professional basketball players.
Josie Gellar Interviews Dear Evan Hansen Cast
Next, Drew Barrymore had a lot of fun on her daytime talk show by sitting down with the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen." But instead of having a traditional promotional interview, Barrymore got into character as young Josie Gellar from "Never Been Kissed." Surprisingly, even though "Never Been Kissed" is about a 25-year old going undercover as a high school student for a newspaper story, it's not meant to mock the fact that 29-year old Ben Platt is reprising the titular high school role. Instead, it's just a charming gag that's actually pretty sweet and fun.
Will Smith Goes Undercover Online
Finally, GQ brought in Will Smith (who will soon be seen in "King Richard" on HBO Max) to go undercover on the internet as himself and respond to real comments on Twitter, Instagram, Quora, Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube and TikTok. Listen to what he has to say about wearing a crop top on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and find out how he and DJ Jazzy Jeff got discovered as rappers, and much more. Plus, learn what he sees in his son Jaden Smith that reminds him of himself when he was that age.