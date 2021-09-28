The Morning Watch: Making Of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Never Been Kissed Meets Dear Evan Hansen & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, go behind the scenes of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to see how the three-dimensional "Looney Tunes" and the Goon Squad were brought to life. Plus, see the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" interviewed by Drew Barrymore in character as Josie Gellar from "Never Been Kissed." And finally, see what happens when "King Richard" star Will Smith goes undercover as himself on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and more.