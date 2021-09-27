The Best TV Shows & Movies Leaving HBO Max In October 2021
HBO Max is doing as all streaming services do and refreshing its roster of titles ... again. This time the changes are coming mid-spooky season, so bringing in some new scares means shuffling some old ones out. Be they terrifying or heartwarming, there are many titles to check out before they go. Revisit them or enjoy them for the very first time while you still can. It's quite a hefty list of movies but have no fear, we've already picked out the best ones! Here are the must-see movies leaving HBO Max in the next few weeks.
Malignant
James Wan made his return to horror this past month with "Malignant," a wild, messy, gruesome ride that horror fans will surely love. Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison, a woman terrified by her shocking and increasingly disturbing dreams of grisly murders. The situation grows even more dire when she realizes that they may not be dreams after all. If you haven't already sat through the wailing score, ominous darkness, and chaotic energy of "Malignant," then this is all you need to know — go in as blind as possible so it can surprise you will all its unhinged insanity. The premise may sound pretty tame as far as horror movies go, but know that Wan is in full force and clearly having the time of his life with this one. Then hand yourself over and strap in for the ride. "Malignant" came to HBO Max as part of its same-day streaming, meaning it's available on the streamer for a 31 day window, ending on October 10, 2021.
Final Destination 5
Keeping with the horror theme, now is the perfect timing to delve back into the gory scares of the "Final Destination" franchise. Each movie follows a group of people being hunted by death after surviving a disaster. If you've got the time, binge them all! They're ridiculous, crazy, and often goofy fun but the quality takes a serious dip in the middle. So if you're low on time but still interested, know that the first one is often declared the best, but "Final Destination 5" hits the sweet spot: the final film in the franchise (for now), it understands the great fun of playing up the elaborate death sequences and still manages to keep a hold onto its plot and characters. Where others veer towards being completely unwatchable, this one strikes the perfect balance. Bonus tip: if you haven't already seen the first two, they make this one so much more satisfying. (Leaving October 31, 2021)
When Harry Met Sally
A crime against humanity, "When Harry Met Sally" is leaving HBO Max in the middle of fall. Get in the very best seasonal movie while you still can, as Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) fall in love over the course of their lives. They begin as acquaintances, develop a friendship and eventually navigate the messiness of starting a relationship with your best friends. It's the perfect chaser to either of the horror movies recommended above, since it'll warm your heart right up. And if you've already seen "When Harry Met Sally," great news: it gets better with every additional rewatch. (Leaving October 31, 2021)
The Lego Batman Movie
This is it, the definitive Batman movie. Don't let people fill your head with nonsense like "The Dark Knight" or "Batman Begins" before you've experienced the overwhelming joy of "The LEGO Batman Movie." The Caped Crusader comes in all shapes and sizes now, including small, dangerous blocks for children. This hilarious, self-referential story is all about getting the Dark Knight to lighten up and make some friends. Will Arnett stars as Bruce Wayne, Zach Galifianakis is our unhinged Joker, and Michael Cera is the adorable LEGO Robin. Honestly, the cast only gets crazier from there, with names like Channing Tatum and Mariah Carey. Honestly, I shouldn't have to sell you on this — it's Batman in LEGO form. Have some fun and get onboard. (Leaving October 31, 2021)
The Human Voice
Pedro Almodovar has "Parallel Mothers" coming to theaters in the next few weeks, but in between feature films he snuck in a little something extra. "The Human Voice" is a short film from the auteur, shot in the middle of the pandemic as a mediation on solitude, self-reflection and heartbreak. Tilda Swinton is a woman watching time pass next to the suitcase of her ex-lover, waiting for his return but knowing it won't come. The film takes us through her wide range of emotions in a mere 30 minutes. If the wait for "Parallel Mothers" is starting to weigh on you, this is a great opportunity to luxuriate in Almodovar's visual flair. Also, Tilda Swinton wields an axe while having an emotional breakdown. (Leaving October 31)
TV and Movies Leaving HBO Max in October 2021
October 10:
Malignant, 2021
October 11:
Meatballs, 1979
October 17:
Cry Macho, 2021
October 18:
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015
October 20:
HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)
October 25:
The Artist, 2011
October 27:
The Hangover Part III, 2013
October 28:
Tracey Ullman's Show, (HBO)
October 31:
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
All-Star Superman, 2011
Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)
Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
A Star Is Born, 1976
A Time To Kill, 1996
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Bad Education, 2004
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
*Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)
Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)
Broken Embraces, 2009
Cats & Dogs, 2001
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)
Christmas In Compton, 2012
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Conspiracy Theory, 1997
Cool Hand Luke, 1967
Critters 4, 1992
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Dirt, 2017
Dirty Harry, 1971
Dreamcatcher, 2003
El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)
Empire Of The Sun, 1987
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
Final Destination 5, 2011
Firewall, 2006
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Frantic, 1988
Freaks, 1932
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Gone Baby Gone, 2007
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Gothika, 2003
Gun Crazy, 1950
High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
House Of Wax, 2005
How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)
I'm So Excited!, 2013
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
It, 2017 (HBO)
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019
Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)
Magnum Force, 1973
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971
Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)
Something To Talk About, 1995
Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Spawn, 1997
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
The Bucket List, 2007
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Dead Pool, 1988
The Debt, 2011 (HBO)
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Final Destination, 2009
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
The Great Caruso, 1951
The Human Voice, 2020
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Mimzy, 2007
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
The Skin I Live In, 2011
The Switch, 2010
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Witches, 1990
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Troy, 2004
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Volver, 2006
Wait Until Dark, 1967
Westworld (Movie), 1973
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988
XXX: State Of The Union, 2005