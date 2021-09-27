The Best TV Shows & Movies Leaving HBO Max In October 2021

James Wan made his return to horror this past month with "Malignant," a wild, messy, gruesome ride that horror fans will surely love. Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison, a woman terrified by her shocking and increasingly disturbing dreams of grisly murders. The situation grows even more dire when she realizes that they may not be dreams after all. If you haven't already sat through the wailing score, ominous darkness, and chaotic energy of "Malignant," then this is all you need to know — go in as blind as possible so it can surprise you will all its unhinged insanity. The premise may sound pretty tame as far as horror movies go, but know that Wan is in full force and clearly having the time of his life with this one. Then hand yourself over and strap in for the ride. "Malignant" came to HBO Max as part of its same-day streaming, meaning it's available on the streamer for a 31 day window, ending on October 10, 2021.