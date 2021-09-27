You Can Buy The Conjuring House For $1.2 Million, But It's Probably Not A Good Idea

In the state of the current housing bubble, finding your dream home is a lot harder than it used to be. That is, unless you're in the market for a house that comes with its own set of otherworldly roommates. The site of the haunting that inspired James Wan's 2013 film "The Conjuring" is currently on the market for $1.2 million dollars. We're not talking about the house used for the set of the film, no. We're talking about the bonafide site of the actual haunting.

The 3,0000 square foot Burrillville, Rhode Island farmhouse sits on eight acres of land, features three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, and is supposedly haunted as hell. Back in 1971, the real life Ed and Lorraine Warren of "The Conjuring" and "Amityville Horror" fame were called in by the Perron family who owned the home at the time and determined the land to be cursed by a witch named Bathsheba Sherman.