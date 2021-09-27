Game Of Thrones Actor Pilou Asbaek Is Heading To Salem's Lot, Where There Are No Dragons

Pilou Asbæk has a date with a vampire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Danish thespian boards New Line Cinema's forthcoming adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel "Salem's Lot." Asbæk (we dare you to try writing that last name properly) will be playing the key role of Richard Straker, familiar to vampire baddie Kurt Barlow.

After cutting his teeth for several years in his native country, Asbæk made a splash playing Scarlett Johansson's sleazy boyfriend in 2014's "Lucy" and then again opposite Johansson for 2017's big budget live-action "Ghost in the Shell." He is best known Stateside for portraying dirtbag supreme Euron Greyjoy for three seasons of HBO's "Game of Thrones," where he slashed and burned his way through lots of fleets before ultimately meeting his end at the hands of Jaime Lannister. Other big credits include the "Ben-Hur" remake, "The Great Wall" (where he also dealt with dragons) and the World War II horror flick "Overlord."

Next year Asbæk will re-team with "Overlord" director Julius Avery on the revisionist superhero drama "Samaritan" starring Sylvester Stallone. He also recently completed work on James Wan's sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and must have done a half-decent job on that since Wan is also a producer on the new "Salem's Lot."