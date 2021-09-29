Encanto First Impressions: Magical Disney Musical Brings The Vibrancy Of Colombia To Life

As far as what I saw of "Encanto," I screened the opening of the movie, in addition to a sampling of other footage. I should mention that some of the footage was not quite finished yet, though I don't believe that colored my impressions too much, as I saw what much of the final product is going to look like. And, not to spoil my thoughts too much here, but it is pretty breathtaking.

I'll be the first to admit I'm not typically one for musicals, though Disney has historically been one of the main exceptions to that rule. It's easier for me to process people using song and dance as a means to convey basic information through the filter of animation. That having been said, I dug the music a lot. The compositions are quite lively, the tunes are catchy. And not in a "Let It Go" sort of way where you feel the need to destroy your ears just to get that damn song out of your head after a certain period of time — these are what I'd refer to as "classy catchy." Is it a surprise to anyone that Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for the music, and the soundtrack is great?

The thing I find most fascinating about "Encanto" so far is that it feels so familiar. This is Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th movie, and it feels like one of those movies. The music. The story. The energy. It is, in the best of ways, providing that Disney feeling. Yet, it also feels fresh. It looks modern. It also represents a point of view from the world we've never seen in one of these movies before. The culture of Colombia is what truly gives this movie life, based on what I've seen. It provides a markedly different vibe than what has come before it.

"Encanto" looks polished, even haunting at times. It's very stylish, the color palette is pretty unique. Again, this is undoubtedly a reflection of the fact that it takes place in Colombia. And, based on what I've heard from the filmmakers, that is also a reflection of their dedication to making this feel authentic to the country. It makes me want to go to Colombia.