The Morning Watch: Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Easter Eggs, Metropolis Book Comparison & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a closer look at the recently released teaser for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" to see if there are any details that might provide some insight into the story. Plus, see how Fritz Lang's silent sci-fi classic "Metropolis" compares to the book by Thea Von Harbou that inspired it. And finally, catch up with a couple Staten Island next door neighbors from the most recent episode of the third season of "What We Do in the Shadows."
Stranger Things 4 Teaser Easter Eggs
First up, the latest teaser for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" introduced us to an ominous new location called Creel House. Flashing back and forth from 1959 to the "present day" of 1986 in which the new episodes of "Stranger Things" will take place, this looks. In case you weren't paying attention, that's 27 years apart, which is likely a reference to Stephen King's "IT," since that's how many years Pennywise the Dancing Clown waits before returning to the town of Derry, Maine. That's just a taste of the interesting Easter eggs and details you'll find in ScreenCrush's round-up of details you might have missed.
How Metropolis Compares to the Book
Next, "Metropolis" is one of the earliest classics of the sci-fi genre. Focusing on a futuristic city and the classes at war within, the film is one of the pillars of the genre's evolution in cinema history. The film was directed by Fritz Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou, who not only wrote the book but was also Lang's wife and collaborator. So how closely did the film adhere to the book? Thankfully, CineFix breaks it all down in their latest edition of their "What's the Difference?" video series.
After the Shadows Episode 4
Finally, the official "What We Do in the Shadows" aftershow is back with two special guests from the most recent episode of the third season. "After the Shadows" host and "What We Do in the Shadows" cast member Harvey Guillen brings in Anthony Atamanuik and Marissa Jaret Winokur, the next door neighbors of our favorite vampire roommates, to talk about how they found their groove as a couple and answer some questions from fans.