Army Of Thieves Trailer: It's Time To Crack Some Safes Before The Zombie Apocalypse

There are three safes that are about to get cracked, each with their own regal name, and they just so happen to be owned by billionaire Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), who also appeared in "Army of the Dead," creating another connection to the preceding film. That kind of heist will supposedly turn these thieves into legends, but will that really matter if the world is about to be overrun by zombies? Have some priorities, people!

Since there aren't any zombies to deal with yet, this movie will likely hit the heist subgenre a little harder that "Army of the Dead." That includes what appears to be a reference to "Point Break" by having one of the robberies carried out in Richard Nixon masks. Well, at least one person is wearing a Richard Nixon mask as they jump out of a bank window. Maybe they couldn't get the rest of the ex-president masks in time for the crme.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen also star in "Army of Thieves," which is also produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

"Army of Thieves" arrives on Netflix on October 29, 2021.