DC Comics Docuseries Coming To HBO Max From The Pixar Story Director

HBO Max is continuing to increase its DC content with a three-part docuseries about the comic book company's history and legacy.

Leslie Iwerks — an Academy Award and Emmy-nominated director whose previous credits include "The Pixar Story" and "The Imagineering Story" docuseries at Disney+ — will be co-directing the DC Comics docuseries. Greg Berlanti, the creative force behind The CW "Arrowverse," is on board as executive producer, and Mark Catalena will also executive produce and co-direct the project with Iwerks. Other executive producers on the project besides Iwerks, Berlanti, and Catalena are Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Rachael Jerahian, and Jonathan Gabay.

While we don't have too many details about what the project will cover, the logline for the docuseries promises that it will take "an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium."