Clips Round-Up: The Night House Expertly Creeps, Richard Pryor Sabotages Himself, Tethered Hunts A Suspect [Exclusive]

With release windows getting smaller and smaller these days, its no surprise to see a smart, critically acclaimed horror flick like "The Night House" make its home video debut a little over a month after it's theatrical release. It's still playing in theaters! But that's exactly what's happening when it drops on Digital October 5 and on Blu-ray October 19, just in time for the spooky season.

The film revolves around a woman named Beth (Rebecca Hall) who has unexpectedly lost her husband to suicide. Trying to figure out why he did what he did, she stumbles upon a house where a woman who looks just like her lives. Our exclusive clip comes from a new behind-the-scenes featurette from the home video release exploring director David Bruckner's approach to the production, and you can even see Hall practicing a cool wire stunt.