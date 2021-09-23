Superhero Bits: New Venom 2 Footage Arrives, Miss Minutes Is Coming Back Soon & More

"Loki" had a lot going for it. But the Disney+ show gifted us with a new character to love in the form of Miss Minutes, voiced by the amazing Tara Strong. Well, it turns out Miss Minutes is going to get some more time to shine in the near future. As reported by Games Radar, the character is set to feature on a cover for the upcoming event series "Timeless." This is fitting, as the event will center on Kang the Conquerer, who ended up being a big part of "Loki" and is poised to be a huge part of the MCU going forward.

For a little context, here's the logline for "Timeless:"

When a threatening new timeline emerges, Kang the Conqueror must fight his way through the coming year to protect the main 616 timeline he's worked centuries to solidify as his own.

"Timeless" #1 is set to hit shelves in December.