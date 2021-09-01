Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Officially Rated PG-13, Only Allowing For A Little Carnage

Anyone who has actually read a comic book featuring Carnage will tell you that this is not a villain you should feel sorry for in the least. Cletus Kasady killed his dog with an electric drill when he was a kid. He murdered someone he picked out of a phone book because they had a silly name. This guy turned his psychiatrist into a cannibal. Carnage even threw a baby out a window. Is this really a villain that you want to understand and feel for?

Let's not forget that Cletus Kasady is thinking about murdering people all the time, as this page from Marvel Comics illustrates in a rather unsettling manner:

We're not sure what comics Avi Arad was reading, but there's clearly an R-rating in Carnage's history in Marvel Comics. However, I will agree that the extreme violence doesn't necessarily need to be shown in great detail in order to portray Carnage and Cletus Kasady as complete monsters. Plenty of movies have created unsavory villains without heading into R-rated territory. It's not necessarily as entertaining as it otherwise might be, especially for the horror fans out there, but it can be pulled off. Plus, there's a chance Carnage/Cletus Kasady won't be quite so ruthless in the movie, and maybe he has a backstory that isn't quite so evil. We'll find out soon enough.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" was previously slated for a September release but has been rescheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.