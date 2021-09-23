Playmobil's Back To The Future Part III Advent Calendar Starts Thinking Fourth Dimensionally

Sadly, there's no time traveling train included in Playmobil's "Back to the Future Part III" advent calendar, but perhaps we can look forward to a full playset of that sometime down the road. We still get the Old West versions of Marty McFly (aka "Clint Eastwood") and Doc Brown, as well as their adversary in the form of Biff Tannen's great-grandfather Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen. Local schoolteacher Clara Clayton also comes in this playset, donning her purple dress and accompanied by the terrier Copernicus. Don't go looking for Doc and Clara's kids Jules and Verne, though, because they're not included.

Playmobil

For the collectors out there who want to display their "Back to the Future" memorabilia in a cool way, the advent calendar also includes diorama pieces that allow you to set up scenes from the movie. They're cardboard, but they'll do the trick. There's also a Playmobil-style collector's postcard inspired by the old timey photo that Marty and Doc had taken in front of the massive timepiece that sits atop the clock tower.

However, perhaps the best part of the "Back to the Future Part III" advent calendar is that it comes with accessories that allow you to transform the DeLorean time machine playset in two different ways.