I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer: The Slasher Classic Becomes A TV Series
Halloween is right around the corner and horror fans are living it up! But don't party too hard, lest you get mixed up in all the sex, lies and murderous drama that drives slashers to their bloody conclusions. Should it happen to someone else though... why not watch along?
Amazon Prime Video just gave us more than a quick glimpse at what's ahead for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot — we finally have a full trailer! Proceed if you dare.
You can watch the first trailer for Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" series below.
I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer
Some things never change. Whether the year is 1996 or 2021, teens are gonna party, squeeze into a car and commit a heinous crime. That's just the cycle of life I guess. This time around, the familiar tale of fear and paranoia comes in the form of a TV series, but otherwise shares plenty in common with the 1997 film of the same name. In Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Lennon (Madison Iseman) and her friends make a terrible mistake that they're unable to escape. After causing a car accident on graduation night, the friends band together to cover their tracks — only to find themselves haunted by a mysterious masked killer. Turns out some secrets never die.
Based on the trailer, tension isn't just reserved for the literal killer on the loose; our crew of friends have plenty to deal with all on their own. The weight of the supposed murder is certainly weighing on them, but there's anger going around for other reasons too. Lennon pointedly assigns her friends harsh labels like "totally fake," "sociopath" and "drug addict," and one tear streaked scene indicates a romantic betrayal in the group. But no matter how strained the friendships become, their terrible secret will always unite them — for better or worse.
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" also stars Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.
Looking Back To Look Forward
And so the slasher resurgence continues. The horror subgenre has been on the hunt for new blood lately, with recent films snagging new converts and revitalizing the excitement of longtime horror fans. This year's "Fear Street" trilogy and last year's "Freaky" brought welcome levels of self-awareness to the genre, showing off the best of the slashers that came before and updating them for new audiences. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is an another opportunity to keep the trend going, given the fact that it takes inspiration from such a classic, beloved film itself.
So how close to the original will this new series actually be? For answers, we can take a quick look at the synopsis, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:
One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.