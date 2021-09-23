I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer: The Slasher Classic Becomes A TV Series

Some things never change. Whether the year is 1996 or 2021, teens are gonna party, squeeze into a car and commit a heinous crime. That's just the cycle of life I guess. This time around, the familiar tale of fear and paranoia comes in the form of a TV series, but otherwise shares plenty in common with the 1997 film of the same name. In Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Lennon (Madison Iseman) and her friends make a terrible mistake that they're unable to escape. After causing a car accident on graduation night, the friends band together to cover their tracks — only to find themselves haunted by a mysterious masked killer. Turns out some secrets never die.

Based on the trailer, tension isn't just reserved for the literal killer on the loose; our crew of friends have plenty to deal with all on their own. The weight of the supposed murder is certainly weighing on them, but there's anger going around for other reasons too. Lennon pointedly assigns her friends harsh labels like "totally fake," "sociopath" and "drug addict," and one tear streaked scene indicates a romantic betrayal in the group. But no matter how strained the friendships become, their terrible secret will always unite them — for better or worse.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" also stars Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.