Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clips Introduce The Sequel's New Characters

Finally, we have a clip introducing us to Naomie Harris as Shriek. She's being contained in a cell that has been designed to contain her powerful scream. Not only is she in a transparent, mostly soundproof box, but the entire metal room around her has been padded to also capture the sound, should she unleash her super power. The guards have headphones to block the scream too, but even so, they're clearly still scared of her. As of now, we don't know why she's been locked up, but it's probably because she's done some bad things. After all, she doesn't look too friendly, and that's probably only going to get worse when she eventually gets a symbiote of her own.

Andy Serkis is directing "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which arrives in theaters on October 1, 2021.