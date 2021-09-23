Tiger King 2 Coming To Netflix This Year With 'More Madness And Mayhem'

Look, I get it. "Tiger King" was a buzz-worthy hit for Netflix, so of course they want to keep that story going. But there's a part of me that really would be happy to forget all about Joe Exotic and the people around him. But Netflix doesn't care what I think, of course, and why should they? I'm sure the majority of their subscribers will be curious about this. And who am I kidding? I'll probably end up watching it, too, like a complete chump.

In the first season of "Tiger King":

Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

The docuseries was full of twists, turns, and shocking reveals. It also took some questionable paths – there's an entire episode suggesting that Joe Exotic's mortal enemy, Carole Baskin, is a murderer, which just seems a little unsightly. And now here comes "Tiger King 2." Details are very vague at the moment, with Netflix only providing this mini logline:

The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem.

"Tiger King 2" comes from directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. There's no word yet on a specific premiere date, but Netflix says it should arrive this year.