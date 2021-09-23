The Morning Watch: Star Wars: Visions Easter Eggs, Idris Elba Reacts To GoldenEye In 1995 & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a look at nearly 12 dozen (that's almost 144) Easter eggs and callbacks from the new anime anthology series "Star Wars: Visions." Plus, see what Idris Elba thought of "GoldenEye" back in 1995 before he was a big time movie and TV star. And finally, get to know Disneyland's Pixar Pier by the numbers with plenty of fun facts about the theme park area inspired by the films of Pixar Animation.
Star Wars: Visions Easter Eggs
First up, ScreenCrush put together this massive round-up of nearly 12 dozen Easter eggs and saga references from "Star Wars: Visions" on Disney+. How did Ralph McQuarrie's iconic "Star Wars" concept art inspire "The Twins" animated short? Where can you spot the symbol of the Jedi throughout the series? Find out in this video, and keep an eye out for an Easter egg they missed in the "T0-B1" short, which features the art of one of the earliest "Star Wars" posters etched onto the wall.
Idris Elba Reviews GoldenEye
Audience reactions to GoldenEye. Spot anyone interesting toward the end? pic.twitter.com/Fi2y1E4tFI— DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) September 18, 2021
Next, a James Bond fan on Twitter (@KevBot_007) posted this promotional ad for "GoldenEye" with reactions from audience members in the United Kingdom after seeing the movie. If you stick around until the end, you'll be rewarded with a young Idris Elba singing the praises of Pierce Brosnan in his 007 debut. Also, in case you don't realize it right at the beginning, that first audience member is Sarah Niles, who currently plays Sharon the sports psychologist in the second season of "Ted Lasso."
Pixar Pier By the Numbers
Finally, take a look at Pixar Pier by the numbers to learn about the animation-inspired theme park land. How long is the track for The Incredicoaster, and how many times does Jack-Jack appear on the ride? How many memory orbs from "Inside Out" appear in the Emotional Whirlwind attraction? How many Pixar red star ball lamps can be spotted in the Lamplight Lounge? Get the answer to all these questions and more.