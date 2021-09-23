The Morning Watch: Star Wars: Visions Easter Eggs, Idris Elba Reacts To GoldenEye In 1995 & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at nearly 12 dozen (that's almost 144) Easter eggs and callbacks from the new anime anthology series "Star Wars: Visions." Plus, see what Idris Elba thought of "GoldenEye" back in 1995 before he was a big time movie and TV star. And finally, get to know Disneyland's Pixar Pier by the numbers with plenty of fun facts about the theme park area inspired by the films of Pixar Animation.