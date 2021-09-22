Melvin Van Peebles, Pioneer Of Black Cinema, Dead At 89

The first film directed by Melvin Van Peebles was "The Story of a Three-Day Pass," based on his French-language novel "La Permission." The film stars Harry Baird as a Black American soldier who is demoted for fraternizing with a white shop clerk (Nicole Berger) in France. The film garnered a lot of attention from Columbia Pictures who would select him to direct the racial satire "Watermelon Man," about a racist white salesman who magically wakes up one day to find that he's Black (Godfrey Cambridge). The film was so successful that Columbia offered him a three-picture deal, but Van Peebles had a different idea for his next picture.

Melvin Van Peebles wrote, directed, produced, scored, and edited "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" and starred as the titular character, an anti-hero hellbent on taking down corruption in Los Angeles all while solidifying his reputation as a superhuman lovemaker with an impressive member. The film's success is largely inspired by word-of-mouth from the Black community and became the highest-grossing independent film at the time of release.

Following "Sweetback," Van Peebles took to Broadway with "Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death," a musical about Black urban life, and received Tony nominations for Best Book and Best Original Score. He would later adapt his Tony-nominated musical "Don't Play Us Cheap" for the screen. It's about a Satanic imp and a devil who take on the form of humans to cause chaos at a house party in Harlem, only to find themselves foiled when the guests turn out to be endlessly accommodating. Van Peebles' productions earned a total of nine Tony nominations and brought an entirely new style to Broadway.