Eddie Murphy Strikes Three-Movie Deal With Amazon Studios

"Dolemite Is My Name," which earned Murphy a Golden Globe nomination, was made by Netflix. The upcoming Kenya Barris comedy Murphy is starring in with Jonah Hill is also being made by Netflix. The long-awaited "Beverly Hills Cop 4" is happening at Netflix. It seemed like Murphy had a pretty good thing going with Netflix. Yet, it was Amazon that swooped in and managed to lock him down with a deal that extends for at least a few years. That is, undoubtedly, a big win for Amazon in the streaming wars.

One streaming service's win is another's loss. Netflix consistently shells out huge deals for creators to keep them in-house: Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and, more recently, Dan Levy. But you can't win them all. This isn't to say that Netflix was also trying to lock Murphy down with an exclusive deal. Though they have been working with him a lot and, at the very least, one has to imagine the brass at Netflix is green with envy right about now.