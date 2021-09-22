Cool Stuff: New LEGO Sets For The Dark Knight Trilogy's Batmobile Tumbler Definitely Come In Black

Next, we have the LEGO Batmobile Tumbler for the adult collector. Though it's not officially part of the Ultimate Collector Series line of building brick sets, the scale of this set makes it fit right in with that collection. Though the Tumbler was previously given the UCS treatment, this new set has about 200 more pieces than the one released in 2014, so LEGO has clearly made some improvements.

LEGO

Here's the official product description:

The ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine. The impressive build-and-display Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies features an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. Batman and The Joker minifigures are included with a stand. With a sturdy base to display the finished model at its best, your recreation of the Tumbler will provide pleasure long after the hands-on work has been completed.

The LEGO Batmobile Tumbler costs $229.99, and it will be released on November 1, 2021.

Don't forget, you can beef up your LEGO Batmobile collection with the classic 1966 version of the vehicle too.