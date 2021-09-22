Cool Stuff: New LEGO Sets For The Dark Knight Trilogy's Batmobile Tumbler Definitely Come In Black
This fall, justice comes with a bunch of tiny building bricks. A pair of LEGO sets have been revealed for release this fall that give fans of "The Dark Knight Trilogy" two different options for bringing Batman's beefy Batmobile known as the Tumbler to life. There's a smaller kid-friendly version that's perfect for playing around, and then there's an updated Ultimate Collector Series-style set that's for the adult builders in the house with a fat wad of cash (or a Batman credit card) to spare. Check them both out below.
LEGO Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown
First up, we have the smaller playset that not only includes the Tumbler, but also a showdown between Batman himself and Dr. Jonathan Crane as Scarecrow. What makes this more of a kid-friendly LEGO set is the included projectile shooters on the vehicle. Plus, Scarecrow comes with his own stud shooter and toxic fear gas cannister to attack Batman, who will fire right back with his trademark Batarang and grappling hook gun.
Here's the official product description:
The ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine. The Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies, is one of the most iconic, battle-ready vehicles in cinema history. It has an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. There are 2 stud shooters fitted to the front of the vehicle. There's even somewhere to store the Batarang. 2 minifigures are included: Batman, with a Batarang, grappling gun and alternative 'nightmare' head; and the Scarecrow, with a stud shooter and toxic fear gas cannister. When the battle action is over for the day, the Tumbler Batmobile looks awesome on display in kids' rooms.
The LEGO Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown playset costs $39.99 and will be available on October 1, 2021.
LEGO Batmobile Tumbler
Next, we have the LEGO Batmobile Tumbler for the adult collector. Though it's not officially part of the Ultimate Collector Series line of building brick sets, the scale of this set makes it fit right in with that collection. Though the Tumbler was previously given the UCS treatment, this new set has about 200 more pieces than the one released in 2014, so LEGO has clearly made some improvements.
Here's the official product description:
The ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine. The impressive build-and-display Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies features an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. Batman and The Joker minifigures are included with a stand. With a sturdy base to display the finished model at its best, your recreation of the Tumbler will provide pleasure long after the hands-on work has been completed.
The LEGO Batmobile Tumbler costs $229.99, and it will be released on November 1, 2021.
Don't forget, you can beef up your LEGO Batmobile collection with the classic 1966 version of the vehicle too.