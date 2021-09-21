Werewolf Classic The Howling Has Been Restored In 4K, Will Return To Theaters Next Month

"The Howling" is one of the most iconic werewolf films of all time. It's a beloved horror film that spotlights the art of practical effects and how utilizing an array of animation techniques can complete a storyline. Many cinephiles love Joe Dante for "Gremlins," "The Burbs," and "Explorers," but "The Howling" is quite literally its own beast.

Released the same year as John Landis' "An American Werewolf in London," Dante's film shoots straight for horror and less comedy by comparison. Its legacy is primarily secured by the impressive practical effects from Rob Bottin who created the transformation scenes and previously worked with Dante on his film "Piranha." While Rick Baker was initially on board to tackle the special effects, he went to work on "An American Werewolf in London," instead.

The special effects were state-of-the-art at the time and will be amazing to see restored in 4K, especially on the big screen. In addition to latex and prosthetics, the film also utilizes cartoon animation, stop-motion animation, and puppetry. Bottin's talent shines bright in "The Howling" and quickly launched him on a trajectory to become horror royalty in the special-effects department. His iconic work can be seen in "The Thing," "RoboCop," "Total Recall," and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

Anyone who is a horror fan or enjoys practical effects will consider this release a must-own and especially a must-see on the big screen this year. In a way, it's like witnessing the professional transformation of both Dante and Bottin, since "The Howling" was a pivotal moment in both of their careers.