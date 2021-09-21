Family Guy Spreads COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness In A New PSA

The short PSA has all of the staples of an episode of "Family Guy" but crossed with some fourth wall-breaking "Schoolhouse Rock!" educational information and stylized like that episode of "The Magic School Bus" where Ms. Frizzle and the rest of the class shrink the bus down and enter the body of their sick classmate, Ralphie.

Peter Griffin shows up at Dr. Hartman's office feeling a little skeptical about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 when Stewie and Brian teleport inside of Peter's body and explain how the vaccines work. The virus is, of course, modeled after perpetual punching bag Meg Griffin, who gets the crap kicked out of her by the buff animated versions of the vaccine.

Seth MacFarlane co-wrote the episode with the "Family Guy" team of writers, in collaboration with scientific experts and epidemiologists, with "Family Guy" executive producers and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin stating in a press release, "We were proud to work with some of the nation's leading immunologists and epidemiologists on this PSA. And while we never understood a single note they gave us, we took them all."

This means that you can trust and believe the "Family Guy" pro-vaccine PSA is filled with more legitimate scientific accuracy than anything that guy who got a C- in your high school biology class who won't stop screaming about "freedom" on Facebook has posted in over two years. Facts.