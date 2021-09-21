New House Of Gucci Images Show Off Lady Gaga Looking Real ... Gucci

The final image released is of Gaga as Reggiani leaving her car, dressed all in black leather and fur. She wears huge sunglasses and her jewelry is much more subdued than any of the other photos. With the paparazzi in the background, it's likely this comes from a scene of her either attending her husband's funeral or arriving in court.

"House of Gucci" was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. The former is best known for her screenplay for "The Prince of Tides," the latter is a relative newcomer with several shorts under his belt. Their derived their screenplay from information in the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by author Sara Gay Forden.

At the helm is Academy-Award winning director Ridley Scott, so it's looking likely that "House of Gucci" could be an Oscar contender. Regardless of how the movie turns out, it's guaranteed to serve some serious fashion.

"House of Gucci" is set to premiere in theaters everywhere on November 24, 2021.