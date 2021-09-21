Marvel Fans Picked The Best MCU Phase 2 Villain, And It's Hard To Argue Against Them

For this Marvel poll, we had 624 participants in the United States. Even though Yellowjacket was said to be the worst Phase Two villain in the MCU in another poll, he actually doesn't land at the bottom of this one, earning 12.98% of the votes. Instead, the bottom of the poll belongs to "Iron Man 3" villain Aldrich Killian, who had just 4.17% of the votes, followed by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" puppet-master Alexander Pierce with just under 8.81%.

Heading into double digits above Yellowjacket, we've got recurring baddie Crossbones with almost 13.78%. Then we have Nebula (16.19%) and Ultron (16.35%) coming very close to each other in the poll. But far above them, with a lead over 10% higher, is the best Phase Two villain of the MCU: Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, with 27.72% of the votes.

Considering the competition, the Winter Soldier is far and away the best villain in this phase of the MCU, and we simply can't argue against this poll. So what makes the Winter Soldier such a great villain?