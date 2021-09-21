Behind-The-Scenes The Protégé Footage Shows Off The Making Of An Action Movie [Exclusive]

Any filmmaker who has hits like "The Mask of Zorro," "Goldeneye," or "Casino Royale" under their belt is a filmmaker who knows their way around action. It's as simple as that. For Martin Campbell, this year's release of "The Protégé" (along with 2017's Jackie Chan-starring "The Foreigner") marked a grand return to the genre that seems to come as naturally to him as breathing. The U.K.-based, New Zealand director hasn't been shy about sounding off on his thoughts on the current action landscape or giving viewers a peek behind the scenes on the process of making a movie like "The Protégé."

With the film now available on digital platforms today, /Film can exclusively present a behind-the-scenes featurette on its female-led mayhem, the plot that keeps you guessing, and the humor in the script that keeps the dialogue lively. Check out the video below.