Tom Hanks And Laura Dern Will Invite You Into The New Academy Museum In TV Special

Basking in the Hollywood history on display alongside Hanks and Dern will be a dazzling assortment of Hollywood icons, past and present, including (Deep breath) Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, and Diane Warren.

For those of you in Los Angeles, you can visit the museum yourself starting September 30, 2021, by reserving a time slot at AcademyMuseum.org for the low, low price of $25 per person. Children under 17 are admitted for free.

I will find myself in LA on secret business the week the Museum opens, and have already booked a time slot. I'm trying not to look up too much stuff beforehand, but I know Greg Nicotero and the geniuses over at KNB have constructed a life-sized replica of the original Bruce the shark from the making of "Jaws," and that alone is worth my twenty-five bucks.

I do know there will be an exhibit on Hayao Miyazaki as well as the massive Mount Rushmore backdrop from North by Northwest on display, but for the rest, I want to be surprised.

Now, I'm privileged that my travel plans take me to LA to view this myself, which not everyone has the luxury of doing safely at this moment in time. That's where this ABC special comes in.