Last Of Us Video Game Director Will Helm An Episode Of The HBO Series

For those who haven't played Naughty Dog's game-changer of a video game series, "The Last of Us" tells the story of Joel, a grizzled smuggler who is tasked to escort a young girl named Ellie through a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic landscape. The game is a story-forward narrative that is way more about the characters on this journey than a zombie gross-out marathon. Both Joel and Ellie are complicated, broken by the declining civilization around them. The safe zones are militarized authoritarian nightmares, and the wilds filled with fungus-infected zombies and the absolute worst of surviving humanity.

The game loves to play with perspective (you start playing the game pre-outbreak as Joel's young daughter) and shades of gray. In the game's sequel, they push that even further, putting you in the shoes of both the protagonist you've grown to love and the antagonist who has very good reasons of her own.

In short, this has all the makings of a badass show, especially now that we know Druckmann's going to be calling the shots on at least one episode.

Other directors either revealed or confirmed by the DGC document are writer Craig Mazin himself, Jasmila Žbanić ("Quo Vadis, Aida"), Kantemir Balagov ("Beanpole"), and Peter Hoar ("Daredevil" and "The Umbrella Academy"). IMDb also lists Ali Abbasi ("Border") as a director.