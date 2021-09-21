The Morning Watch: Seinfeld's Many Movie References, HBO Pays Tribute To Michael K. Williams & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how the many movie references of "Seinfeld" compare to footage from the movies themselves. Plus, watch HBO's tribute to the late Michael K. Williams, who starred in their acclaimed drama shows "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire." And finally, see what happens when "Robot Chicken" mashes up "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" with "The Shining."