You Can Now Get HBO Max For Half Off — Under Some Very Specific Circumstances

Long before HBO Max was a twinkle in the company's eye, viewers without cable packages were able to access HBO content through a partnership with Amazon Prime Video Channels. For an additional charge to standard Amazon Prime subscriptions, viewers were able to access an HBO app within the Prime app.

After the launch of HBO Max in May of 2020, subscribers knew the separation from Amazon Prime and HBO was inevitable, and the time has finally come. In an attempt to regain the loss of Amazon subscribers, WarnerMedia is offering a half-off discount on HBO Max until September 26, 2021 ... for their premium subscription package.