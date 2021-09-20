Katee Sackhoff Returns To Horror In Night Of The Animated Dead [Interview]

This has turned out to be a banner year for fans of the late director George A. Romero. First, there was the release of his long-lost 1975 film "The Amusement Park" and now his 1968 horror masterwork "Night of the Living Dead" has been faithfully remade in animation form by Warner Bros. and titled "Night of the Animated Dead." Voicing the small but crucial role of Judy (originally portrayed by Judith Ridley) is fan favorite actress Katee Sackhoff, who is best known for big sci-fi franchises: "Battlestar Galactica," "Riddick," "Another Life" and most recently "The Mandalorian." However, she has a history with the horror genre as well, having played a memorable role in Mike Flanagan's modern classic "Oculus" as well as other genre fare like "The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia," "White Noise 2: The Light," "Don't Knock Twice" and the immortal 2002 not-so-classic "Halloween: Resurrection."

Sackhoff returns to horror in "Night of the Animated Dead" as Judy, the love interest to gas station attendant Tom (James Roday Rodriguez). While the part is not the biggest, it does have an important connection to the lore of the original film itself. In the late '60, Judith Ridley was a secretary to "Night of the Living Dead" producer Karl Hardman (who also played the agitated Harry Cooper), and the filmmakers were so taken by her that they wrote the Judy character into the script at the last minute. She eventually married one of the film's other producers Russell W. Streiner (who also played the iconic "They're coming to get you, Barbara" line-spouter Johnny), and took the leading role in Romero and co.'s next flick, the romantic dramedy "There's Always Vanilla."

Sackhoff took the time to chat with us about the role, voice work in general, and what appealed to her about "Night of the Animated Dead," which arrives on digital tomorrow and on Blu-ray October 5, 2021. Just in time for Halloween! You can also check out her comments to us on the next season of "The Mandalorian."