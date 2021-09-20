Belfast Wins The TIFF People's Choice Award, Making It Immediate Best Picture Frontrunner

So, what is "Belfast" and does it have a snowball's chance in heck of winning the coveted Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards?

"Belfast" is the story of a young boy growing up in Belfast, Ireland, during the height of the Troubles in the 1960s. Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland, which was split from the rest of the island nation and became its own country (and a part of the United Kingdom) in 1921. The split was intended to solve civil strife between Catholics and Protestants, but instead it caused even more outbreaks of violence. Bombings, shootings, and other acts of domestic terrorism rocked the country for more than thirty years, but Branagh's version looks at the time through a slightly more loving lens.

/Film's own Chris Evangelista reviewed "Belfast" after seeing it at TIFF, calling it a "a handsomely-made film with a game cast" that's still "missing something." Branagh's deeply personal story might not be enough to fully connect with some viewers, which could definitely hurt its Best Picture chances. Then again, the Academy loves a period piece, black and white cinematography, and Judi Dench, so I'll venture "Belfast" could still take home the big one.