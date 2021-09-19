PSA: Bingeclock Tells You How Long It Takes To Binge Every Show

This pandemic ain't' over, friends. Because the U.S. of A. can't act right, we're going to be stuck at home for far longer than our neighbors across the oceans. However, it's not all bad. For the past year, folks have been tuning into their streaming services and their physical media collections more and more, now that there's time to finally take the wrapping off that box set, and we've got the perfect tool to plan your next binge.

Most of the streaming services available offer complete series run of the TV shows we grew up on and the ones we may have missed out on during their original run periods. HBO Max touts its original shows like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Game of Thrones," as well as the currently-running limited series "The White Lotus," while Hulu has nearly every trashy reality show you can imagine. Netflix will be rolling out the welcome mat for iconic 90s sitcom "Seinfeld" in early October, and "Stranger Things" remains available just in time for spooky season. The horror-focused service Shudder boasts "Creepshow," a series revival of the 1982 George A. Romero classic, each episode helmed by a different filmmaker.

But many of these shows tend to stay in our watchlists for a while, don't they? It's easier to simply pick a 90 minute movie rather than commit to 3+ seasons; it could be quite the time sink, even if you're just revisiting the show. Wouldn't it be convenient to know just how long it would take to get through a show before you press play? We've got you covered.

Bingeclock is a fantastic resource for boob tube watchers. The website's premise is simple: plug in the show's title, and Bingeclock will calculate how long it takes to marathon every single episode, watched back to back. The future is now.