The Wheel Of Time And The Witcher Images Are All About Wooing Game Of Thrones Fans

If you're going through fantasy withdrawals, have no fear: "The Wheel of Time" and "The Witcher" are here to transport you to other realms, where swordplay and magic are on tap.

Since "Game of Thrones" went off the air in 2019, there's been a sizable gap to fill in terms of prestige fantasy dramas. HBO will attempt to fill that gap itself with the prequel, "House of the Dragon," but that series won't arrive until next year.

In the meantime, there are shows like "The Wheel of Time," starring Rosamund Pike, and "The Witcher," starring Henry Cavill. "The Wheel of Time" is making its series premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November, and "The Witcher" will return for a second season on Netflix in December. So you'll be able to stream both of these series before the end of 2021.

In its fall TV preview, Entertainment Weekly debuted a new promo image for each series. First up is "The Wheel of Time," where you can see Pike and her co-star, Daniel Henney, standing outside what looks like a burned cottage:

If you don't have time to go back and read all fifteen books in Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" series, you could just try keeping up with this show from day one. According to EW, Pike plays "Moiraine, a member of the female-only mystic order called the Aes Sedai who must save three young village men ... from dark forces. She knows one of them is the long-prophesied messiah known as the Dragon; she's just not sure which one."