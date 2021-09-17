Banshee Knows What's Up, Casts Antonio Banderas In An Action Movie Again

It's great to see Banderas — who killed it in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro"and many other films — in another action movie. He recently played the excellently-named villain Aristotle Papadopoulos in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," and he's also set to appear in the upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie.

Producers Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions feel the same way. "We're excited to have such as amazing cast for this wall-to-wall action movie," they stated. "Antonio Banderas is a legend and having him alongside Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan in such a high-energy film is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

Keeyes unsurprisingly had good things to say about the cast as well. "'Banshee' is a complex story of revenge and family, and having this incredibly talented cast to bring these characters to life is a dream," he told Variety.

The movie's plot sounds like your standard action thriller fare, and the cast only makes it more compelling. If action thrillers are your jam, this might be one to keep on your radar.

"Banshee" is written by Matthew Rogers, who also penned Keeyes' previous movie, "The Survivalist". No news yet on when "Banshee" will make its way to theaters, but if you want to see another example of Keeyes' work, you can check out "The Survivalist" — starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich — when it arrives in theaters and on VOD next month.