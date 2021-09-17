Banshee Knows What's Up, Casts Antonio Banderas In An Action Movie Again
"Banshee," a new action movie from director Jon Keeyes that follows the travails of a freelance assassin, has landed its main cast. Antonio Banderas is now on board the thriller, along with Tommy Flanagan and Jaime King.
According to Variety, the film focuses on a freelance assassin who uses the codename Banshee (hence, the name of the film). She's ambushed by a not-so-good mercenary named Anthony Greene, who killed her father. It turns out that Greene is now tracking down her former black ops mentor, Caleb, who disappeared five years ago. Now Banshee has to find and protect Caleb before Greene and his hired goons hunt him down. We don't yet know how things will go down from there, but it's safe to assume there will be lots of fighting and people shooting guns at each other.
King ("My Bloody Valentine," "Black Summer") will play Banshee, and Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy," "Westworld") will play that up-to-no-good mercenary, Anthony Greene. That means that Banderas will be playing Banshee's old mentor, Caleb.
Is It An Action Movie If There Isn't An Assassin of Some Sort?
It's great to see Banderas — who killed it in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro"and many other films — in another action movie. He recently played the excellently-named villain Aristotle Papadopoulos in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," and he's also set to appear in the upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie.
Producers Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions feel the same way. "We're excited to have such as amazing cast for this wall-to-wall action movie," they stated. "Antonio Banderas is a legend and having him alongside Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan in such a high-energy film is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats."
Keeyes unsurprisingly had good things to say about the cast as well. "'Banshee' is a complex story of revenge and family, and having this incredibly talented cast to bring these characters to life is a dream," he told Variety.
The movie's plot sounds like your standard action thriller fare, and the cast only makes it more compelling. If action thrillers are your jam, this might be one to keep on your radar.
"Banshee" is written by Matthew Rogers, who also penned Keeyes' previous movie, "The Survivalist". No news yet on when "Banshee" will make its way to theaters, but if you want to see another example of Keeyes' work, you can check out "The Survivalist" — starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich — when it arrives in theaters and on VOD next month.