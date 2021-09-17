Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Hunters, George Lucas Docuseries, Tom Kane, Star Wars: Visions, And More!

Last weekend, season 2 of "The Mandalorian" was honored with seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup (to Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard, Pepe Mora, Cale Thomas, Carlton Coleman, and Scott Patton); Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), to Matthew Jensen for "Chapter 15: The Believer"; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), to Bonnie Wild and Shawn Holden for "Chapter 13: The Jedi"; Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), to Ludwig Göransson for "Chapter 16: The Rescue"; Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie (to Joe Bauer, Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Hal Hickel, Roy K. Cancino, John Knoll, Enrico Damm, John Rosengrant, and Joseph Kasparian); and Outstanding Stunt Coordination to Ryan Watson.

Season 2 of the Disney+ Original Series has received a total of 24 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jon Favreau, "Chapter 9: The Marshal"), among others. To see what other awards "The Mandalorian" brings home, check out the 73rd Emmy Awards when they air Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+.