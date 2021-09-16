Scientists Learn Wrong Lesson From Jurassic Park, Try To Bring Back Woolly Mammoth

If scientists have their way, we'll all be riding Woolly Mammoths on a planet that has not succumbed to the devastation of climate change. A company named Colossal (what else) has raised $15 million already in its quest to resurrect the extinct Woolly Mammoth. For reasons.

The project is spearheaded by a Harvard genetics professor, and if this sounds like the plot of "Jurassic Park" — but with hairy creatures from the Pleistocene epoch — all I can really say is, "Welcome to Pleistocene Park."

ComicBook.com gives a rundown of what Colossal is trying to do. It involves gene sequencing technology, which sounds like something that the helpful cartoon, Mr. DNA, would (and did?) explain in "Jurassic Park."

In its own words, here is Colossal's lofty aim:

"Colossal's landmark de-extinction project will be the resurrection of the Woolly Mammoth – or more specifically a cold-resistant elephant with all of the core biological traits of the Woolly Mammoth. It will walk like a Woolly Mammoth, look like one, sound like one, but most importantly it will be able to inhabit the same ecosystem previously abandoned by the Mammoth's extinction."

The company doesn't just want to bring back creatures from the Ice Age so that we can throw a saddle over their backs. It's doing this (per NPR) because it believes the Woolly Mammoth is a "species who left an ecological void as they went extinct." This isn't some crazy PR stunt; they're doing it to "combat climate change."